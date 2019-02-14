Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 8.1175 manats to 2,232.4995 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 13 compared to the price on Feb. 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.0045 manats to 26.7607 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.1 manats to 1,345.448 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 28.05 manats to 2,371.5 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 13, 2019 Feb. 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,232.4995 2,224.3820 Silver XAG 26.7607 26.7562 Platinum XPT 1,345.448 1,340.348 Palladium XPD 2,399.55 2,371.5

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 13)







