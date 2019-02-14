TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

13 February 2019 [10:39] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 8.1175 manats to 2,232.4995 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 13 compared to the price on Feb. 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.0045 manats to 26.7607 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 5.1 manats to 1,345.448 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 28.05 manats to 2,371.5 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 13, 2019

Feb. 12, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,232.4995

2,224.3820

Silver

XAG

26.7607

26.7562

Platinum

XPT

1,345.448

1,340.348

Palladium

XPD

2,399.55

2,371.5

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 13)



