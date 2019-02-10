Azerbaijani wine company to start exports to Turkey

By Trend:

An Azerbaijani wine-making company Aspi Agro LLC, operating in the country's Gabala district, plans to expand its export geography, the company told Trend.

The company plans to export its products to neighboring Turkey.

"We plan to export "Savalan" wines to the new market. This brand is very popular in Azerbaijan, and is in great demand. Today we export alcoholic products to the Russian market, and in the future we are going to increase the volumes of these supplies," the company said.

The company has a Certificate of Conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, as well as a hygiene certificate issued by the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Azerbaijani Healthcare Ministry.

The company operates modern equipment made in Italy.

Aspi Agro LLC was established in 2007.