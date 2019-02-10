Azerbaijan to export cars to Ukraine

Trend:

Khazar cars produced in Azerbaijan will be exported to Ukraine, Chairman of the Board of AzerMash Emin Akhundov said at the groundbreaking ceremony of assembly plant for GAZ cars in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul industrial area, Trend reports Feb. 9.

Akhundov said that the first batch of cars will be exported in mid-2019.

"To begin with, it is planned to export 300 cars," he said. "Forty percent of the Khazar cars produced in 2018 were bought by government agencies, ant the rest 60 percent - by the country's population."

The groundbreaking ceremony of assembly plant for GAZ cars was held in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul industrial area on Feb. 9.

The volume of investments in the enterprise will be 14 million manats. At the initial stage, 100 people will be employed at the plant.

The enterprise will assemble GAZel NEXT and GAZel BUSINESS light commercial vehicles, as well as GAZon NEXT medium trucks.

AzEurocar, a AzerMash subsidiary, will deal with the distribution and maintenance of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan.