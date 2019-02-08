Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.523 manats to 2,225.9715 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 8 compared to the price on Feb. 7.

The price of silver increased by 0.0503 manats to 26.6587 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.365 manats to 1,353.6250 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 24.072 manats to 2,362.4985 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 8, 2019 Feb. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,225.9715 2,215.4485 Silver XAG 26.6587 26.6084 Platinum XPT 1,353.6250 1,367.99 Palladium XPD 2,362.4985 2,338.4265

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 8)