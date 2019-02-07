KBR anticipates profitable growth in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The US engineering, procurement, and construction company KBR (Kellogg, Brown and Root) anticipates continuous and profitable growth in Azerbaijan and will continue to build on the legacy the company has established, KBR told Trend.

KBR has been the pioneer in Azerbaijan since 1993 as the first foreign contractor entering the oil and gas market.

"We have successfully delivered more than 27 million man-hours in Azerbaijan since commencement there," KBR said.

The message also noted that the company established a joint venture company SOCAR-KBR with SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) with the vision to help Azerbaijan's ambition for creating a world-class Azerbaijan-based engineering company.

SOCAR-KBR JV is delivering various important and complex greenfield and brownfield projects, with over 80 percent Azerbaijani engineers and over 45 percent females.

"Year 2018 has been a great year for the SOCAR-KBR in securing a large number of projects including ACE (Azeri Central East), Umid, Babek, Absheron and various concept engineering studies," KBR said.

SOCAR-KBR was created in 2015 to provide design, engineering, technical, consultancy, procurement, construction supervision and project management services for all brownfield and greenfield projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the government services and hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including its joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries and operations in 40 countries.