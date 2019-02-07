Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 18.3005 manats to 2,215.4485 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 7 compared to the price on Feb. 6.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2661 manats to 26.6084 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 22.8905 manats to 1,367.99 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 4.505 manats to 2,338.4265 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 7, 2019 Feb. 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,215.4485 2,233.749 Silver XAG 26.6084 26.8745 Platinum XPT 1,367.99 1,390.8805 Palladium XPD 2,338.4265 2,342.9315