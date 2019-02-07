Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 18.3005 manats to 2,215.4485 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 7 compared to the price on Feb. 6.
The price of silver decreased by 0.2661 manats to 26.6084 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 22.8905 manats to 1,367.99 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 4.505 manats to 2,338.4265 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Feb. 7, 2019
Feb. 6, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,215.4485
2,233.749
Silver
XAG
26.6084
26.8745
Platinum
XPT
1,367.99
1,390.8805
Palladium
XPD
2,338.4265
2,342.9315
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 6)