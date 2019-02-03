Samsung's share in Azerbaijan's mobile devices market down

By Trend

In January 2019, the market share of the Samsung mobile devices in Azerbaijan decreased by 2.1 percent, Trend reports via Global Stats.

As of Feb. 1, 2019, Samsung devices ranked first in the mobile phone market of Azerbaijan with a share of almost 56 percent, which is 6.1 percent less compared to the same period of 2018.

In January 2019, Apple's share in Azerbaijan increased by 8 percent. As of Feb. 1, 2019, the share of Apple devices in the Azerbaijani market was 14.3 percent, which is 14 percent more compared to the same period of 2018. The Apple devices ranked second in the mobile devices market of Azerbaijan.

Xiaomi mobile devices ranked third with a market share of almost 10.7 percent. Their market share has grown by 12 percent compared to December 2018. The Xiaomi devices have recently entered the top three in the Azerbaijani market.

The list is followed by unbranded mobile devices (mainly Chinese) - 3.6 percent, LG - 2.83 percent, Huawei - 2.69 percent, Nokia - 2.01 percent, Lenovo - 1.92 percent, HTC - 1.51 percent, ZTE - 0.74 percent, etc.