Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance fails to sell all emission of bonds

By Trend





An auction for placement of medium-term state bonds worth 15 million manats and maturity period of 1,092 days of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Four investors applied for bonds worth almost 12.57 million manats. The bonds worth almost 11.55 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 98.1645 manats (with a yield of 10.0356 percent) and 100.0774 manats (8.9568 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 100 manats (9 percent) and the weighted average price was 100.0067 manats (8.9962 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Jan. 25, 2022.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 30)