TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

25 January 2019 [10:21] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 25.

The price of gold increased by 0.663 manats to 2,179.485 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 25 compared to the price on Jan. 24.

The price of silver increased by 0.0467 manats to 26.0987 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.3225 manats to 1,367.9475 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 46.75 manats to 2,247.1875 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 25, 2019

Jan. 24, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,179.485

2,178.822

Silver

XAG

26.0987

26.052

Platinum

XPT

1,367.9475

1,353.625

Palladium

XPD

2,247.1875

2,293.9375

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 25)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/178462.html

Print version

Views: 170

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also