Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 25.
The price of gold increased by 0.663 manats to 2,179.485 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 25 compared to the price on Jan. 24.
The price of silver increased by 0.0467 manats to 26.0987 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 14.3225 manats to 1,367.9475 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 46.75 manats to 2,247.1875 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Jan. 25, 2019
Jan. 24, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,179.485
2,178.822
Silver
XAG
26.0987
26.052
Platinum
XPT
1,367.9475
1,353.625
Palladium
XPD
2,247.1875
2,293.9375
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 25)