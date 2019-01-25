Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 25.

The price of gold increased by 0.663 manats to 2,179.485 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 25 compared to the price on Jan. 24.

The price of silver increased by 0.0467 manats to 26.0987 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.3225 manats to 1,367.9475 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 46.75 manats to 2,247.1875 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 25, 2019 Jan. 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,179.485 2,178.822 Silver XAG 26.0987 26.052 Platinum XPT 1,367.9475 1,353.625 Palladium XPD 2,247.1875 2,293.9375

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 25)