Gold, silver prices drop in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 24.

The price of gold decreased by 3.0515 manats to 2,178.822 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 24 compared to the price on Jan. 23.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0824 manats to 26.052 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.741 manats to 1,353.625 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 9.758 manats to 2,293.9375 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 24, 2019 Jan. 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,178.822 2,181.8735 Silver XAG 26.052 26.1344 Platinum XPT 1,353.625 1,343.884 Palladium XPD 2,293.9375 2,284.1795