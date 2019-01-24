Biodiesel production to be launched in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





The production of biodiesel will be launched in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy on January 22, Trend reported.

The minister stressed that the corresponding enterprise has already become a resident of the Balakhani Industrial Park. The company will produce biodiesel by recycling the used tires.

The planned amount of investments is expected to reach three million manats. Twenty new jobs will be created there.

Mustafayev emphasized that 14 residents have been registered in the industrial park, who have invested 37.3 million manats in their enterprises. Seven of 14 enterprises began to operate in the industrial park. The total staff of these enterprises is 400 people. Their number will be increased to 650 thanks to the implementation of new projects.

The minister also added that in connection with the growing number of residents, the territory of the industrial park was expanded by 1.3 hectares and now it reaches 8.3 hectares.

The Balakhani Industrial Park was established upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order at the end of 2011. Investors have been exempt from various taxes and customs duties for seven years in the Balakhani Industrial Park as in other industrial parks.

Establishment of industrial parks with modern production infrastructure envisages sustainable development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, increasing the export capability of the country's economy, as well as the production of competitive, import-substituting products, providing employment of local population.

At present, Pirallahi Industrial Park, Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Balakhani Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park and Garadagh Industrial Park are operating in the country.

Biodiesel (diesel biofuel) is an alternative fuel for diesel engines produced from natural fats and oils. The raw materials used are mainly vegetable oils, for example, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, palm oil.

Biodiesel is meant to be used in standard diesel engines and is thus distinct from the vegetable and waste oils used to fuel converted diesel engines. Biodiesel can be used alone, or blended with petrodiesel. Biodiesel can also be used as a low carbon alternative to heating oil.

Biodiesel is used instead of conventional diesel fuel and thereby reduces dependence on combustible minerals.

Biodiesel has the following advantages. Firstly, biofuel production is cheaper compared to petroleum fuel. Then its versatility comes, that is, it is suitable for all car engines. At the same time, biodiesel is environmentally friendly. The use of this type of fuel reduces the carbon dioxide emissions by 5 percent. In the combustion products of biodiesel there is significantly less sulfur, carbon monoxide and soot. Furthermore, it protects engine. Despite the minimum percentage of sulfur, this fuel does not lose its active lubricating properties, due to the oxygen it contains. Studies have shown that the service life of the engine and fuel pump, when using biodiesel, is increased by 60 percent. In addition, biodiesel has resistance to ignition. The flash point of biofuels is higher than that of gasoline - more than 100 ° C.

The best raw material for the manufacture of biodiesel is rapeseed oil, as it gives the highest percentage of the finished product yield – 96 percent per 1 ton of oil. Another advantage of rape is that it can be planted with other agricultural crops, as it has a positive effect on their yield. Any other vegetable or animal oils or fats are also suitable. The quality of the finished product depends on the feedstock. Palm oil gives the greatest caloric content, but the fuel obtained from it quickly freezes at low temperatures. Rapeseed oil-based biodiesel, by contrast, has a lower calorie content, but more frost-resistant. Since the main materials for the production of biofuels are agricultural products, it is advisable to choose for it one of the regions with a developed agricultural sector.