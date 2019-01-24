Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 23, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9.8345 manats to 2,181.8735 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 23 compared to the price on Jan. 22.

The price of silver increased by 0.302 manats to 26.1344 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.4845 manats to 1,343.8840 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 26.0695 manats to 2,284.1795 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 23, 2019 Jan. 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,181.8735 2,172.039 Silver XAG 26.1344 25.8324 Platinum XPT 1,343.8840 1,343.3995 Palladium XPD 2,284.1795 2,310.249

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 23)