Precious metal prices keep dropping in Azerbaijan

By Trend
The prices for precious metal decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 22.
The price of gold decreased by 6.273 manats to 2,172.039 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 22 compared to the price on Jan. 21.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1911 manats to 25.8324 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 16.1755 manats to 1,343.3995 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 42.483 manats to 2,310.249 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Jan. 22, 2019
Jan. 21, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,172.039
2,178.312
Silver
XAG
25.8324
26.0235
Platinum
XPT
1,343.3995
1,359.575
Palladium
XPD
2,310.249
2,352.732
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 22)