Precious metal prices keep dropping in Azerbaijan

22 January 2019 [10:29] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metal decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 22.

The price of gold decreased by 6.273 manats to 2,172.039 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 22 compared to the price on Jan. 21.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1911 manats to 25.8324 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.1755 manats to 1,343.3995 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 42.483 manats to 2,310.249 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 22, 2019

Jan. 21, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,172.039

2,178.312

Silver

XAG

25.8324

26.0235

Platinum

XPT

1,343.3995

1,359.575

Palladium

XPD

2,310.249

2,352.732

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 22)

