Number of women entrepreneurs growing in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

By Trend





Women hold a special place in the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said at the event entitled “Support for women’s entrepreneurship in access to preferential financial resources”, Trend reports Jan. 21.

“Every day, the role of women in entrepreneurship and their number grows in the world,” he noted. “Women’s share in entrepreneurship is 25 percent. Thus, in France and the UK, women hold a quarter of leading positions in major companies, one third in Germany, in Japan this figure is 23 percent and 38 percent in the US.”

He added that the share of women holding leading positions in Azerbaijan is also growing, noting that they are increasingly taking part in the field of entrepreneurship.

“In Azerbaijan, meetings with women entrepreneurs are held, their opinions and preferences are taken into account, and everything possible is being done to eliminate problems,” Mammadov said.

He noted that one of the priority areas determined by the Azerbaijani president is the development of the business environment in the country. To this end, everything possible is being done in Azerbaijan, and the reforms are being implemented, he said.

With these purposes, preferential conditions are created for entrepreneurs, steps are being taken to optimize the administrative system in order to minimize contacts between an official and a citizen, he added.

“In 2017, the share of private sector accounted for 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP,” Mammadov said.