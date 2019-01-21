Solar panels to be installed on Boyukshor lake in 2021

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Solar energy is one of the commones types of alternative energy sources in modern times. The amount of sunlight falling on the surface of the Earth is greater than all oil, gas, coal and other fuels.

The advantage of solar energy is that sun exposure does not generate a glaze effect, no air pollution occurs, and heat does not spread to atmospheric layers. The only cons of solar energy is that it is dependent on the state of the atmosphere, day and year.

Azerbaijan's natural climatic conditions open up opportunities for energy production by using solar energy sources. The amount of sunny hours in Azerbaijan is 2,400-3,200 hours a year. Taking into account that there are 300 sunny days in Azerbaijan, it is one of the most promising areas.

Installation of a 100 kW photovoltaic panel system on Boyukshor Lake in Baku will be completed in the summer of 2021.

This is stated in the Energy Ministry’s activity report for 2018, Report informs.

According to the report, the Cabinet of Ministers is allowed to implement the project based on the opinion of the Ministry of Economy.

The pilot project is implemented on the initiative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The pilot project envisages the establishment of a photovoltaic system with a capacity of up to 100 kW at Boyukshor lake and the creation of business models for promoting private sector participation in the installation of solar panels, strengthening national capacities through trainings.

A contract on project was signed with consulting companies, Asian Development Bank, EQO-NIXUS and S.L.U as international consultants, and local consulting company - Azerbaijan Energy Engineering and Consulting

In 2018, the ADB delegation visited the area, held meetings with representatives of relevant government agencies, and organized a training workshop on the project during the visit to the country. The project is expected to be completed by March 2021.

Aiming to lessen its dependency on oil, Azerbaijan implements a number of measures for further development of alternative energy sector.

A major part of the country’s capacity in this area accounts for solar energy, while its potential is estimated at 5,000 megawatts. Some 4,500 megawatts accounts for wind power, 1,500 megawatts -- for biomass, 800 megawatts -- for geothermal energy, and the remaining 350 megawatts -- for the small hydro power plants (HPP).

The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources plans to implement 23 projects worth 13 million manats as part of the strategic roadmap for the development of public services in 2018-2020.

The projects cover the construction of 420 megawatt wind, water and biofuel power plants. The capacity of wind power stations will be 350 megawatts, solar power stations will be 50 megawatts, and biofuel power plants will be equal to 20 megawatts.

Presently, solar power plants in Azerbaijan operate in the cities of Gobustan and Samukh, the Baku settlements of Pirallahi and Surakhani. The power plant in Baku’s Sahil settlement is fully ready for operation. After the start of its operation, it is also planned to commission a similar solar power plant in Sumgayit city, where the work has almost been completed.

“Azguntex” LLC established by the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources is engaged in production of solar panels since April 24, 2012. It is located in Sumgayit and combines two plants: Azguntex plant of sun modules and Azguntex plant of LED lighting.

Earlier, the company produced panels with a capacity of 250 watts. After modernization, their power will grow to 300-330 watts. New samples will be able to accumulate more solar energy by replacing the old three-tire models of photovoltaic cells with new high-performance five-tire cells. Upon completion of the modernization works, the total annual capacity of the products produced at the plant will increase from 25 to 60-65 megawatts. The company will operate two lines, producing 100,000 panels per year.

Advantage of the strength of the solar modules produced by the automated technology is a high efficiency and the latest model is distinguished by the use of technology polycrystal cells. In addition, they are based on the most modern technologies of leading firms of European countries.