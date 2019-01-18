OPEC reveals new voluntary production adjustments [TABLE]

By Trend





The overall conformity level of OPEC since the beginning of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ in January 2017 is well above 100 percent, coming in at 116 percent, Trend reports citing a message from the cartel.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has expressed its utmost satisfaction with the steady and robust achievements of the two-year old ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ between OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil producing countries.

The JMMC noted that countries participating in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ achieved an overall conformity level in November 2018 of slightly below 100 percent, hitting 98 percent for the month.



"It is evident that significant progress has been made towards the goal set at the 4th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting of 23 June 2018, whereby countries agreed to strive to adhere to the overall conformity level, voluntarily adjusted to 100 percent, as of 1 July 2018 for the remaining duration of 2018," said JMMC.



The Committee confirmed the new voluntary production adjustments effective as of 1st of January 2019 for an initial period of six months, based on the unanimous decisions taken at the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 7 December 2018.

Table: Adjustment based on the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 5th OPEC and non?OPEC Ministerial Meeting, effective as of January 2019, tb/d

Reference Voluntary Voluntary Production* Adjustment Production Level Algeria 1,057 ?32 1,025 Angola 1,528 ?47 1,481 Congo 325 ?10 315 Ecuador 524 ?16 508 Eq.l Guinea 127 ?4 123 Gabon 187 ?6 181 Iraq 4,653 ?141 4,512 Kuwait 2,809 ?85 2,724 Nigeria 1,738 ?53 1,685 Saudi Arabia 10,633 ?322 10,311 UAE 3,168 ?96 3,072 Azerbaijan 796 ?20 776 Bahrain 227 ?5 222 Brunei 131 ?3 128 Kazakhstan 1,900 ?40 1,860 Malaysia 627 ?15 612 Mexico 2,017 ?40 1,977 Oman 995 ?25 970 Russia 11,421 ?230 11,191 Sudan 74 ?2 72 South Sudan 132 ?3 129 Total OPEC 26,749 ?812 25,937 Non?OPEC 10 18,320 ?383 17,937 Total OPEC +Non?OPEC 10 45,069 ?1,195 43,874

* Reference production is October 2018 except for Kuwait, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

Notes:

Libya, Iran, I.R., and Venezuela exempted.

Kuwait based on September 2018 production level.

Azerbaijan based on September 2018 production level.

Kazakhstan based on November 2018 production level.

These voluntary production adjustments will continue to be monitored by the JMMC on a monthly basis, ably supported by the Joint Technical Committee and the OPEC Secretariat, in an open and transparent manner.



The JMMC calls on all participating countries of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ to redouble their efforts in the full and timely implementation of the supply adjustments to ensure that the oil market remains in balance in 2019.



The thirteenth Meeting of the JMMC will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan on 18 March 2019.