Commissioning of SOCAR carbamide plant - big contribution to Azerbaijani non-oil industry

By Trend





By outlining the export of non-oil products to the world markets as a priority, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes important steps in this direction, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party Vugar Rahimzade told Trend on Jan. 16.

“As a result of economic reforms and ongoing projects, this goal is achieved at a high level,” Rahimzade, who is also editor-in-chief of the Iki Sahil newspaper, said.

He also said that the beginning of production at the SOCAR Carbamide plant, the biggest project being implemented in the non-oil sector, will eliminate the need for import of nitrogen fertilizers.

"The commissioning of this plant will also play an important role in the development of agriculture in the country,” he said. “So far Azerbaijan has imported nitrogen fertilizers. Putting the plant into operation not only will fully meet the demand of the domestic market, but approximately 70 percent of the products will be exported."

Rahimzade also said that as the president stressed, foreign partners also took part in the construction of the modern plant and this is an important example of international cooperation.

The expert said that the acceleration of efforts to attract foreign investments in Azerbaijan remains an important task.

"The quality of products that are being supplied to the world market meets international standards,” Rahimzade said. “SOCAR Carbamide Plant clearly shows that the country pays special attention to making investments in the non-oil industry and farms.”

“The projects being implemented in accordance with the ‘State Program for the Development of Industry in Azerbaijan for 2015-2020’ and the projects to be implemented in the future will stimulate the development of industry in the coming years,” he said.

“If we take into account that Azerbaijan subsidizes 70 percent of the cost of fertilizers given to farmers, this is a big burden for our budget,” Rahimzade said.

"After the new plant opens, the country’s budget expenditures for the supply of fertilizers will be reduced through state subsidies,” he added. “The plant will become a source of additional export revenues for the country. The main thing is that we are able to provide our farmers with the highest quality fertilizers.”

“The commissioning of the SOCAR Carbamide plant is a great contribution to the non-oil industry,” Rahimzade said.

“Thus, 500 permanent jobs will be created at the SOCAR carbamide plant,” Rahimzade said. “The majority of the employees working here are the Azerbaijani citizens, primarily young people.”

“During a meeting with the staff of the plant, the president said that these big plants are of great importance for the successful development of our country,” he said. “The development of the non-oil sector will continue to be our priority. As I have reiterated, a 9.1 percent increase in the non-oil industry is a very high figure."