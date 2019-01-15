Azerbaijan, Turkey to jointly produce means of communication

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Turkey have agreed on the joint production of various means of communication, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry on Jan. 14.

The agreement was reached during a visit of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry to one of the leading Turkish defense industry companies, ASELSAN. A meeting of the delegation with the heads of the company was organized.

During the meeting, the significance of the projects implemented by the enterprises of the ministry and ASELSAN was stressed.

In conclusion, an agreement on the joint production of means of communication was signed between the Cihaz Production Association of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry and ASELSAN.