Azerbaijan may arrange deliveries of solar panels to Germany

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

In the near future, Azerbaijani-made solar panels will be supplied to Germany, Azguntex chief technologist Nizami Asgarov told Trend on January 14.

The chief technologist noted that the panels produced in the company are of high quality and have an international TUV certificate.

He also noted that negotiations are underway to supply Azguntex products to Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia.

“Azguntex” LLC was built by the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources in Sumgayit and combines two plants: Azguntex plant of sun modules and Azguntex plant of LED lighting.

Plant of solar modules inaugurated by President Ilham Aliyev is engaged in production of solar panels from April 24, 2012.

Earlier, the company produced panels with a capacity of 250 watts. After modernization, their power will grow to 300-330 watts. New samples will be able to accumulate more solar energy by replacing the old three-tire models of photovoltaic cells with new high-performance five-tire cells. Upon completion of the modernization works, the total annual capacity of the products produced at the plant will increase from 25 to 60-65 megawatts. The company will operate two lines, producing 100,000 panels per year.

Advantage of the strength of the solar modules produced by the automated technology is a high efficiency and the latest model is distinguished by the use of technology polycrystal cells. In addition, they are based on the most modern technologies of leading firms of European countries.

Modules are guaranteed for 25 years and fitness period to usage is 30-40 years.

Presently, solar power plants in Azerbaijan operate in the cities of Gobustan and Samukh, the Baku settlements of Pirallahi and Surakhani. The power plant in Baku’s Sahil settlement is fully ready for operation. After the start of its operation, it is also planned to commission a similar solar power plant in Sumgayit city, where the work has almost been completed.

Azerbaijan was able to build a strong power system in less than 20 years, conducting reconstruction and renovation of old generating capacities and creating new ones.

The energy rich country generates power through hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants, as well as biogas installations. At the moment, the capacity of Azerbaijan’s electricity system exceeds 12,000 megawatt. The total potential of renewable energy sources exceeds 25,300 megawatt.

A major part of the country’s capacity in this area accounts for solar energy, while its potential is estimated at 5,000 megawatts. Some 4,500 megawatts accounts for wind power, 1,500 megawatts -- for biomass, 800 megawatts -- for geothermal energy, and the remaining 350 megawatts -- for the small hydro power plants (HPP).

In January 2013, Azerbaijan announced the plan to raise investments in alternative energy by over $7 billion by 2020, and increase total renewable capacity to 2,000 MW or 20 percent of the nation’s overall power needs.

To export surplus electricity, Azerbaijan eyes several major projects, including the Energy Bridge Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, which will allow Azerbaijan to export to Europe about 700 MW of electricity a year.