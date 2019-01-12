Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 6.902 manats or 0.31 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,190.6217 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
December 31
-
January 7
2,191.2065
January 1
-
January 8
2,181.2615
January 2
-
January 9
2,179.6805
January 3
2,190.2715
January 10
2,202.8515
January 4
2,200.2335
January 11
2,198.1085
Average weekly
2,195.2525
Average weekly
2,190.6217
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1681 manats or 0.63 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.6537 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
December 31
-
January 7
26.8354
January 1
-
January 8
26.4313
January 2
-
January 9
26.5624
January 3
26.4805
January 10
26.772
January 4
26.8554
January 11
26.6673
Average weekly
26.668
Average weekly
26.6537
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.625 manats or 0.75 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,401.2386 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
December 31
-
January 7
1,409.045
January 1
-
January 8
1,394.1785
January 2
-
January 9
1,399.0575
January 3
1,350.1825
January 10
1,405.492
January 4
1,364.6665
January 11
1,398.42
Average weekly
1,357.4245
Average weekly
1,401.2386
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 44.506 manats or 2 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,243.5461 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
December 31
-
January 7
2,224.45
January 1
-
January 8
2,212.8135
January 2
-
January 9
2,272.985
January 3
2,151.35
January 10
2,238.526
January 4
2,157.2575
January 11
2,268.956
Average weekly
2,154.3038
Average weekly
2,243.5461
No prices for precious metals were formed in Azerbaijan from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.