Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

12 January 2019 [16:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 6.902 manats or 0.31 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,190.6217 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

December 31

-

January 7

2,191.2065

January 1

-

January 8

2,181.2615

January 2

-

January 9

2,179.6805

January 3

2,190.2715

January 10

2,202.8515

January 4

2,200.2335

January 11

2,198.1085

Average weekly

2,195.2525

Average weekly

2,190.6217

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1681 manats or 0.63 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.6537 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

December 31

-

January 7

26.8354

January 1

-

January 8

26.4313

January 2

-

January 9

26.5624

January 3

26.4805

January 10

26.772

January 4

26.8554

January 11

26.6673

Average weekly

26.668

Average weekly

26.6537

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.625 manats or 0.75 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,401.2386 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

December 31

-

January 7

1,409.045

January 1

-

January 8

1,394.1785

January 2

-

January 9

1,399.0575

January 3

1,350.1825

January 10

1,405.492

January 4

1,364.6665

January 11

1,398.42

Average weekly

1,357.4245

Average weekly

1,401.2386

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 44.506 manats or 2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,243.5461 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

December 31

-

January 7

2,224.45

January 1

-

January 8

2,212.8135

January 2

-

January 9

2,272.985

January 3

2,151.35

January 10

2,238.526

January 4

2,157.2575

January 11

2,268.956

Average weekly

2,154.3038

Average weekly

2,243.5461

No prices for precious metals were formed in Azerbaijan from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.


