Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





The price of one ounce of gold increased by 6.902 manats or 0.31 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,190.6217 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 31 - January 7 2,191.2065 January 1 - January 8 2,181.2615 January 2 - January 9 2,179.6805 January 3 2,190.2715 January 10 2,202.8515 January 4 2,200.2335 January 11 2,198.1085 Average weekly 2,195.2525 Average weekly 2,190.6217

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1681 manats or 0.63 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.6537 manats. Change in price of one ounce of silver December 31 - January 7 26.8354 January 1 - January 8 26.4313 January 2 - January 9 26.5624 January 3 26.4805 January 10 26.772 January 4 26.8554 January 11 26.6673 Average weekly 26.668 Average weekly 26.6537 Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.625 manats or 0.75 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,401.2386 manats. Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 31 - January 7 1,409.045 January 1 - January 8 1,394.1785 January 2 - January 9 1,399.0575 January 3 1,350.1825 January 10 1,405.492 January 4 1,364.6665 January 11 1,398.42 Average weekly 1,357.4245 Average weekly 1,401.2386 Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 44.506 manats or 2 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,243.5461 manats. Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 31 - January 7 2,224.45 January 1 - January 8 2,212.8135 January 2 - January 9 2,272.985 January 3 2,151.35 January 10 2,238.526 January 4 2,157.2575 January 11 2,268.956 Average weekly 2,154.3038 Average weekly 2,243.5461 No prices for precious metals were formed in Azerbaijan from December 31 to January 2 in connection with the New Year holidays and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.



