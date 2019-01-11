TODAY.AZ / Business

ADIF reveals compensation paid to depositors of closed banks in Azerbaijan

10 January 2019 [16:47] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


As of Jan.1, 2019, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid compensations worth about 824.3 million manats to depositors of Parabank, Zaminbank, Dekabank, Kredobank, Caucasus Development Bank, AtraBank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank, Texnikabank, United Credit Bank, Royal Bank, DemirBank and Bank Standard, Trend reports with reference to the Fund.

Below is the list of closed banks and the volume of compensations paid as of Jan. 1:

Banks

Paid compensations (million manats)

Share of paid compensations in total volume of insured deposits (%)

Parabank

43.2

98

Zaminbank

72.5

99

Kredobank

27.9

99.6

Dekabank

3.1

99

Atrabank

14.4

98

Caucasus Development Bank

2

96

Bank Standard

438.6

99

United Credit Bank

1.8

88

Bank of Azerbaijan

24.2

97

Ganjabank

0.98

94

Texnikabank

120.4

98

Demirbank

61.98

98

Royal Bank

13.2

89

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund has been operating since August 13, 2007.
The upper limit of the annual interest rate on insured deposits of individuals in foreign currency is 3 percent. The maximum interest rate on individuals’ manat deposits covered by insurance is 15 percent.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 10)

