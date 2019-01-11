ADIF reveals compensation paid to depositors of closed banks in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
As of Jan.1, 2019, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid compensations worth about 824.3 million manats to depositors of Parabank, Zaminbank, Dekabank, Kredobank, Caucasus Development Bank, AtraBank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank, Texnikabank, United Credit Bank, Royal Bank, DemirBank and Bank Standard, Trend reports with reference to the Fund.
Below is the list of closed banks and the volume of compensations paid as of Jan. 1:
Banks
Paid compensations (million manats)
Share of paid compensations in total volume of insured deposits (%)
Parabank
43.2
98
Zaminbank
72.5
99
Kredobank
27.9
99.6
Dekabank
3.1
99
Atrabank
14.4
98
Caucasus Development Bank
2
96
Bank Standard
438.6
99
United Credit Bank
1.8
88
Bank of Azerbaijan
24.2
97
Ganjabank
0.98
94
Texnikabank
120.4
98
Demirbank
61.98
98
Royal Bank
13.2
89
The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund has been operating since August 13, 2007.
The upper limit of the annual interest rate on insured deposits of individuals in foreign currency is 3 percent. The maximum interest rate on individuals’ manat deposits covered by insurance is 15 percent.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 10)