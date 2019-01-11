ADIF reveals compensation paid to depositors of closed banks in Azerbaijan

By Trend





As of Jan.1, 2019, Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid compensations worth about 824.3 million manats to depositors of Parabank, Zaminbank, Dekabank, Kredobank, Caucasus Development Bank, AtraBank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Ganjabank, Texnikabank, United Credit Bank, Royal Bank, DemirBank and Bank Standard, Trend reports with reference to the Fund.

Below is the list of closed banks and the volume of compensations paid as of Jan. 1:

Banks Paid compensations (million manats) Share of paid compensations in total volume of insured deposits (%) Parabank 43.2 98 Zaminbank 72.5 99 Kredobank 27.9 99.6 Dekabank 3.1 99 Atrabank 14.4 98 Caucasus Development Bank 2 96 Bank Standard 438.6 99 United Credit Bank 1.8 88 Bank of Azerbaijan 24.2 97 Ganjabank 0.98 94 Texnikabank 120.4 98 Demirbank 61.98 98 Royal Bank 13.2 89