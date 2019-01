By Trend

Changes have been made in management of Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank.

Najaf Jafarli, a member of the board of Amrahbank, resigned, the bank told Trend on Jan. 8.

Vusal Musayev will take the position.

Amrahbank launched its activity in 1993. In the third quarter of 2018, the bank's assets amounted to 207.04 million manats, the deposit portfolio - to 161.5 million manats. The total capital of Amrahbank reached 24.7 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 8)