Launch of digital services on welfare payment to be completed in Azerbaijan before 2019

By Trend





Work on the launch of digital services relating to the payment of welfares are currently underway and likely to be completed before the end of this year, Sahil Babayev, Labour and Social Protection Minister of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made remarks at a meeting with a first citizen who had been assigned a digital-form pension.

Babayev noted that the main task is now to gather together the information of 500,000 citizens receiving the welfare.

As for DOST (sustainable and urgent social protection) centres established as part of the Labour and Social Protection Ministry, the Minister noted that legal, institutional and organizational works had already been over and that the rules of operation of the aforesaid centres had been approved.

“Repair works in a building that will accommodate the first centre are being completed,” the minister said.

Babayev noted that the main objective of the centres is to minimize contacts between a citizen and a ministerial official.

“This is a single system that will allow citizens taking use of 124 services provided by the Ministry. It is planned to provide all services on a free-of-charge basis,” he said.

Noteworthy is that the DOST centres are being established with the aim to provide a substantial part of state social services (labour and employment, kinds of welfare, pensions, social insurance and other services) through effective, simplified procedures. It is planned to establish 31 DOST centres in Baku and Azerbaijan’s regions in 2019-2025.