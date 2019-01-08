Baku Stock Exchange delisting shares of Kapital Bank

By Trend





Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is delisting shares of Kapital Bank, Trend reports referring to the BSE webpage.

"Based on Kapital Bank's appeal to the Baku Stock Exchange, a decision has been made to delist the ordinary and preference shares of the Bank from the standard market segment," BSE said.

In accordance with the listing rules of the BSE, the decision to delist will take effect two months after the announcement.

At the end of 3Q2018, the assets of Kapital Bank amounted to 3.5 billion manats and liabilities to 3.1 billion manats.