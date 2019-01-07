Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.027 manats to 2,191.2065 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 7 compared to the price on Jan. 4.

The price of silver decreased by 0.02 manats to 26.8354 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 44.3785 manats to 1,409.045 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 67.1925 manats to 2,224.45 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,191.2065 2,200.2335 Silver XAG 26.8354 26.8554 Platinum XPT 1,409.045 1,364.6665 Palladium XPD 2,224.45 2,157.2575

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 7)