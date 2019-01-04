Trains of Azerbaijan Railways transport 20,000 passengers during holidays

By Trend





During public holidays, 20,171 people were transported by local trains and the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train, which significantly exceeds the figures for ordinary working days, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways JSC.

Dec. 31 (International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis of the world), Jan. 1-2 (New Year) were non-working days in Azerbaijan. The first working day of 2019 fell on Jan. 3.

On holidays, Dec. 27 - Jan. 3, 82 extra carriages were attached to local trains and the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train.

The company noted that additional carriages were attached to the trains on the daily basis.

On Dec. 30, the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed double-decker train manufactured by the Stadler Rail Group began to operate, and so far 309 passengers have been transported by the train.

The Passenger Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways JSC worked in a reinforced mode during the public holidays and the days before and after the holidays.