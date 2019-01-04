Almost entire daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

By Trend





The daily turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Jan. 3, 2019 amounted to 298.06 million manats*, Trend reports with reference to the BSE Jan. 4.

Almost all operations for the day accounted for the placement of notes worth 298.05 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of three million notes were placed, and their cost ranged within 99.2779-99.4217 manats.

During the day, transactions were also concluded in the BSE secondary market on shares of Binaqadi Agac Emali OJSC (Binagadi Wood Processing) for a total of 102 manats. In the secondary market, one transaction worth 1,033 manats was made on the US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

*Statistics don’t take into account repo operations and derivatives trading.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 4)



