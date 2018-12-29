Business in Azerbaijan to undergo audits for customs violations

By Trend





Amendments to the “Law on Suspension of Inspections in Entrepreneurship” in order for the authorized agencies to carry out customs audit from Feb. 1, 2019 have been adopted in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, amendments to the relevant law were discussed Dec. 28 at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In accordance with the current version of the “Law on Suspension of Inspections in Entrepreneurship” only tax audits, as well as inspections in connection with the implementation of control by the relevant executive authority over compliance with the rules of quality, safety of medicines and control over the safety of food products, as well as inspections in cases that pose a serious threat to human life and health, safety and economic interests of the state, the list of which is approved by the relevant executive authority, can be carried out in the period envisaged in Article 1 of this law.

These inspections may be carried out only considering the restrictions set by the relevant executive authority.

In the new proposals, it is noted that along with everything mentioned, inspections determined by the relevant executive authority in connection with the customs audit may be carried out.

With the exception of inspections specified in Article 2.1 of the “Law on Suspension of Inspections in Entrepreneurship”, inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan are suspended until Jan.1, 2021.

The amendments were put to vote and adopted.