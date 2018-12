Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





The price of one ounce of gold increased by 23.069 manats or 1.07 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,159.901 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 17 2,103.257 December 24 2,148.9955 December 18 2,122.3565 December 25 2,156.518 December 19 2,127.1165 December 26 2,163.4455 December 20 2,116.16 December 27 2,158.4815 December 21 2,140.9885 December 28 2,172.0645 Average weekly 2,121.9757 Average weekly 2,159.901