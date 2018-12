Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate December 17 1.7 December 24 1.7 December 18 1.7 December 25 1.7 December 19 1.7 December 26 1.7 December 20 1.7 December 27 1.7 December 21 1.7 December 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0102 manats or 0.53 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9397 manats. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate December 17 1.923 December 24 1.9366 December 18 1.9292 December 25 1.9407 December 19 1.9349 December 26 1.9389 December 20 1.9355 December 27 1.9354 December 21 1.9455 December 28 1.9468 Average weekly 1.9336 Average weekly 1.9397 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.21 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0247 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate December 17 0.0255 December 24 0.0248 December 18 0.0255 December 25 0.0248 December 19 0.0253 December 26 0.0247 December 20 0.0253 December 27 0.0247 December 21 0.025 December 28 0.0245 Average weekly 0.0253 Average weekly 0.0247 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0013 manats or 0.41 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3209 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate December 17 0.3162 December 24 0.3199 December 18 0.3157 December 25 0.3202 December 19 0.3187 December 26 0.3211 December 20 0.3196 December 27 0.3223 December 21 0.3227 December 28 0.3212 Average weekly 0.3186 Average weekly 0.3209