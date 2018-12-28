Azerbaijan completing preparation of districts’ socio-economic development program

By Trend





Preparation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijani Districts in 2019-2023 is being completed, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Presently, according to the instructions of the head of state, widespread improvement work is being conducted throughout Azerbaijan, he said.

“The state program serves to open new jobs, as well as eliminate social problems in the country,” the minister said.

The State Program on Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijani Districts in 2014-2018 was approved in February 2014.

The state program was approved in order to diversify the economy, ensure the sustainable development of the non-oil sector and districts, improve infrastructure and social services.



