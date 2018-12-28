High-speed Baku-Ganja train to be launched soon

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

A high-speed Stadler train will be launched in the coming days, and this train will run along the Baku-Ganja route, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend Dec. 27.

This train will travel at a speed of 159 kilometers per hour. Passengers will be able to use VIP and business class seats. Each railcar will have a small kitchen, refrigerators, wireless internet.

The distance between Baku and Ganja along the highway is 372 kilometers, and along the railway - 299 kilometers. It takes 5-6 hours to travel from Baku to Ganja by car.

It was planned to launch the high-speed trains of the Stadler company on the Baku-Ganja route by the end of 2017.

As for the speed of trains in the direction of Baku-Ganja, it should be 100-140 kilometers per hour, the head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said at the end of 2016.

He noted that the passengers will be able to use VIP and business-class railcars. Each railcar will have a small kitchen, refrigerators, the railcars will be provided with wireless internet.

The cost of travel using the Baku-Ganja high-speed trains will amount to $10-$14, according to preliminary estimates, that is, it will not exceed 20 Azerbaijani manats, as Javid Gurbanov said. Market realities, customers’ wishes and other factors will be taken into account too.

The Stadler Rail Group focuses on regional and suburban traffic, light S-rail traffic, the tram and rack railway sectors. The Swiss company was founded in 1942 and embarked on its path of development in 1989. It has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, the U.S. and other countries. The company`s products are used in 20 countries.