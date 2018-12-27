Belarus investors to build big pharma plant in Azerbaijan

By Trend





A big pharmaceutical enterprise will be built in Azerbaijan through Belarusian investments, Trend reports referring to Belarus ambassador to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich.

Akhramovich made the remarks at a press conference in Baku on Dec. 27.

“The enterprise will provide the Azerbaijani market with the most modern high-tech medicines,” he said.

“First of all, the matter rests in the production of oncology medicines,” he said, adding that the enterprise will be one of the most modern in the post-Soviet area.

“The medicines produced at the enterprise may be exported to other countries,” Akhramovich said.