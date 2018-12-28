Tourist center "Shahdag" will become single complex

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tourist center "Shahdag" will be managed as a single complex, new chairman of the board of Shahdag Tourist Center Rodderich Mark Leffler told Report.az.

He noted that the hotels in the center are in very good condition. As he said, the season has just begun that is why the results will be announced only in March.

"Last year the structure was somewhat different. So far I can not say anything. We have managed two hotels, but this year we have been managing four hotels and the whole complex. We expect good results this year," stressed Leffler.

Rodderich Mark Leffler also spoke about the future activities of the complex. He expressed a wish to turn the Shahdag center into a small village with its own transport. Leffler considers that the appearance of the staff will change and the level of service in all hotels will remain high.

Moreover, he added that soon a nightclub and cinema will start working at the Shahdag Tourist Center and non-ski services will be expanded.

Leffler underlined that the leadership of Shahdag have two main goals: to turn this place into a good tourist center and attract more tourists to this beautiful corner of Azerbaijan.

"When you familiarize yourself with the center, you will see that we have a lot of services. In addition, we have plans for the summer season. We want this complex to function throughout the year. Because there are areas that contribute to the employment of people," the chairman concluded.

The Shahdag Tourist Center was established in Azerbaijan by presidential order earlier in September 2015.

The Shahdag winter and summer tourist complex is Azerbaijan’s first ski resort. Shahdag differs from similar facilities in the world for its uniqueness and diversity. The complex is located in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km from the center of Gusar region, 2,350 meters above sea level.

The Shahdag winter and summer tourist complex, one of the most advanced projects not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world, operates all the year round.

The complex has appropriate areas for skiing, horse trekking, snowshoeing, snow tubing, and mountain hiking.

Today, Shahdag is one of the most attractive sides for the local and foreign tourists in Azerbaijan.