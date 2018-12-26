New appointment in Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan

By Trend





In accordance with the decision of the Supervisory Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the bank’s managing director Vasif Ahmadov has been elected a member of the bank’s board and appointed deputy chairman of the board, Trend reports with reference to the bank’s message.

At the meeting, the sides also examined the results of financial activities of the IBA for 2018, discussed the budget for 2019 and considered credit applications that are under the authority of the Supervisory Board.