Tax amendments aimed at developing entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Amendments to the tax legislation, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2019, are aimed at developing entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister for Taxes Sahib Alakbarov said at a presentation of changes to the Tax Code, Trend reports.

“When making the changes, opinions and proposals of entrepreneurs, as well as foreign and local experts were taken into account,” he added. “These are very extensive changes.”

Starting from Jan. 1, 2019, new amendments to the Tax Code will come into force in Azerbaijan.

The amendments provide for new benefits and tax exemptions, as well as expanding the taxable base, introduction of next generation cash registers, improving tax administration and other measures.