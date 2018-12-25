New Office head of Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor appointed

By Trend





Hidayat Abdullayev has been appointed head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

In 2011, Abdullayev worked as deputy head of department at the Ministry of Economic Development, and in 2013 as deputy head of international projects in the same ministry.

Since August this year, he has been an adviser to the minister of labor and social protection of the population.







