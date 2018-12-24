Russian Railways to reduce tariffs for supply of several goods via Azerbaijan

By Trend





Russian Railways JSC will cut tariffs on export shipments of ferrous metals and grain cargo to Azerbaijan by 50 percent in 2019-2020, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Decrease in tariffs will be applied for export shipments through the Samur station of the North Caucasus Railway bordering Azerbaijan, further passing the Boyuk-Kasik (Azerbaijan)-Gardabani (Georgia) border crossing.

Russian Railways JSC also made the relevant decisions regarding other directions. The ministry reported that the formation of tariff proposals was based on a comprehensive marketing assessment, considering the increased competitiveness of rail transport.

“Decisions are of long-term nature, and this will ensure predictability of the level of tariffs for shippers and maintain a stable volume of transportation of goods for the future,” the company said.