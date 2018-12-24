Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan offer Azerbaijan join Silk Way visa project

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan may launch a common visa program, Silk Visa, in February 2019, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to Uzbek media.

The announcement was made by Acting First Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Development Committee of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Kasimkhojayev.

According to him, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have already agreed on the Silk Visa project in the relevant departments, and have to agree on technical details and equipment.

Kasimkhojayev noted that other countries in the region are also showing interest in this project. Among them are Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. At the same time, Kazakhstan also proposes to involve Azerbaijan and Turkey to this project.

In mid-November, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed agreements on the mutual recognition of visa regimes of the Silk Road countries.

It was earlier announced that Uzbekistan is planning to introduce a visa-free regime for 22 states.