Azerbaijani mobile operator announces launch date of mobile financial services

By Trend

Azerbaijani mobile operator Bakcell plans to introduce Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in April 2019, the company told Trend.

The company noted that in the next stage the list of options for this service will increase.

"One option will be contactless payments based on NFC technology, the introduction of which is expected by the end of 2019. It will also allow users to pay the fares in public transport. It will be enough to put the phone on the built-in reader in the bus," the company said.

Work in this direction has been going on for a year, the company noted.

MFS allows to access bank accounts via mobile devices, make money transfers and pay for various services (internet, utilities, TV, mobile and fixed telephone services).