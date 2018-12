Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 37.9885 manats or 1.79 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,121.9757 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 10 2,123.6145 December 17 2,103.257 December 11 2,119.2625 December 18 2,122.3565 December 12 2,115.4205 December 19 2,127.1165 December 13 2,116.007 December 20 2,116.16 December 14 2,110.7115 December 21 2,140.9885 Average weekly 2,117.0032 Average weekly 2,121.9757