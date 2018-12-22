Azerbaijan exempts import of electric cars from VAT

By Trend

Starting from Jan. 1, 2019, the import of electric cars to Azerbaijan will be exempt from value added tax (VAT), according to the amendments to tax legislation, approved Dec. 20 by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

Customs duties for electric car import to Azerbaijan are determined at an ad valorem rate and amount to 15 percent.

By the end of 2017, 88 electric cars were delivered to Azerbaijan. In January-November 2018, more than 40 electric cars were imported to Azerbaijan.

From Jan. 1, 2018, new customs duties on the import of cars were introduced in Azerbaijan. Thus, the import duties on new cars with an engine capacity of 1,500 cubic centimeters or more is $0.7 per cubic centimeter, while customs duties for used cars with the same engine amount to $1.2 per cubic centimeter.