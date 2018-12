By Trend

Commodity turnover in Azerbaijan in January-November 2018 increased by 2.9 percent compared to the same period of 2017 and amounted to 41.7 billion manats, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

The goods sold by business entities of the non-state sector and the tariffs for the services provided by them amounted to $40 billion, exceeding the level of January-November 2017 by 2.9 percent.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 21)