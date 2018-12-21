Azerbaijan raising excise rates on imported cars

By Trend





Starting from January 1, 2019, excise rates on car imports will increase in Azerbaijan, according to the amendments to the tax code approved Dec. 20 by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The excise rates on imported cars will be as follows:

Taxable item Excise rates which will be valid until end of 2018 Excise rates which will be applied from 2019 Cars: with engine capacity up to 2,000 cubic centimeters per each cubic centimeter of engine capacity – 0.2 manats per each cubic centimeter of engine capacity – 0.3 manats with engine capacity up to 3,000 cubic centimeters 400 manats + 3 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters 600 manats + 5 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity up to 4,000 cubic centimeters 3,400 manats + 8 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters 5,600 manats + 13 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity up to 5,000 cubic centimeters 11,400 manats + 20 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 4,000 to 5,000 cubic centimeters 18,600 manats + 35 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity from 4,000 to 5,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity over 5,000 cubic centimeters 31,400 manats + 40 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity exceeding 5,000 cubic centimeters 53,600 manats + 70 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity exceeding 5,000 cubic centimeters

Starting from January 1, 2019, new amendments to the Tax Code will come into force in Azerbaijan.

The amendments provide for new benefits and tax exemptions, as well as expanding the taxable base, introduction of next generation cash registers, improving tax administration and other measures.

In January-November 2018, Azerbaijan imported 22,714 vehicles, which is 2.3 times more than the figure for the same period of 2017, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC).

Of the total number of vehicles imported in January-November 2018, 20,429 are cars and motor vehicles. This figure increased by two times over the year.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 21)