Azerbaijan simplifies purchase of agricultural machinery

By Trend





From now on, the preferential sale of agricultural machinery will be conducted not only by Azerbaijan’s Agroleasing OJSC, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova said, Trend reports.

She made the remarks Dec. 20 at a press conference in Baku speaking about the changes envisaged by the presidential decree on improving leasing activities in agriculture and state support for agriculture.

She said this will simplify the purchase of agricultural machinery by farmers, and henceforth contracts will be registered not in Agroleasing OJSC, but in the authorized banks directly with suppliers.

She also noted that the existing benefits for purchase of agricultural machinery and pedigree cattle will be kept.

“As you can see, the benefits for the purchase of pedigree animals have been increased from 50 percent to 60 percent,” the deputy minister said.