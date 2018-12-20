TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

20 December 2018 [10:43] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 20, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 10.9565 manats to 2,116.16 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 20 compared to the price on Dec. 19.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2086 manats to 24.767 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.7285 manats to 2,140.4615 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.421 manats to 1,334.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Dec. 20, 2018

Dec. 19, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,116.16

2,127.1165

Silver

XAG

24.767

24.9756

Platinum

XPT

1,334.585

1,345.006

Palladium

XPD

2,140.4615

2,137.733

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 20)



