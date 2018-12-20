Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 20, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 10.9565 manats to 2,116.16 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 20 compared to the price on Dec. 19.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2086 manats to 24.767 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.7285 manats to 2,140.4615 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.421 manats to 1,334.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 20, 2018 Dec. 19, 2018 Gold XAU 2,116.16 2,127.1165 Silver XAG 24.767 24.9756 Platinum XPT 1,334.585 1,345.006 Palladium XPD 2,140.4615 2,137.733

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 20)