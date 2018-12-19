Minister discloses investments made in industrial parks, sites in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The investment value of the projects that have already been implemented and are being implemented on the territory of industrial parks and sites in Azerbaijan is estimated at five billion manats, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Mustafayev made the remarks at the 5th congress of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations in Baku on Dec. 19.

Five industrial parks (Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Garadagh Industrial Park, Balakhani Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park and Pirallahi Industrial Park) and four industrial sites (Neftchala, Hajigabul, Masalli and Sabirabad) have been created in Azerbaijan.

Presently, the number of residents of industrial parks and sites reaches 70, the minister said, stressing the importance of creating industrial parks and sites for the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

Mustafayev added that one of the main directions of the president’s policy is to develop the economy by creating favorable conditions for the activity of entrepreneurship.

"Azerbaijan supports the development of entrepreneurship,” he said. “The moratorium on inspections of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan testifies to that. The share of the private sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP is 84 percent, while in the sphere of employment - more than 76 percent thanks to the taken measures."

Stressing the importance of creating the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Mustafayev said that this would give impetus to the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

The minister stressed that during two years, entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received 330 documents encouraging investments worth 2.8 billion manats.

“Forty-five agricultural parks are planned to be created in 30 regions of the country,” he said. "Eighteen of them are already operating, the rest will begin to operate in 2019-2020.”

“The total investments made in the creation of agricultural parks are estimated at 1.5 billion manats,” Mustafayev said.

“The Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided 35,600 entrepreneurs with soft loans worth 2.2 billion manats for the entire period of its activity [on August 1, 2018 the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was abolished and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund was established upon the president’s decree],” he said.

Speaking about the importance of export delegations, the minister said that within two years 24 delegations were organized.

“One of the main goals of export delegations is to diversify traditional export markets and important steps are being taken in this direction,” Mustafayev added.

Mustafayev also stressed the importance of creating Azerbaijan’s trade houses.

"Today, Azerbaijan’s trade houses operate in Belarus, Ukraine, Latvia, Russia, Poland, China,” he said.

“Azerbaijan’s trade houses are planned to be created in the UAE and in two cities of Kazakhstan - Astana and Aktau in 2019," the minister said, adding that Azerbaijan’s wine houses, which are already operating in China, are also being created in other countries.

He stressed that the economic reforms being carried out in the country to diversify the economy and support the non-oil sector are already yielding results.

"The export of non-oil products during 11 months of 2018 reached more than 10 percent and this trend will continue," Mustafayev added.







