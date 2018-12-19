Salaries of unemployed persons who found job to be subsidized in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Starting from next year, the salaries of unemployed persons who found a job, will be subsidized in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said in Baku at the 5th congress of the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs` (Employers) Organizations, Trend reports.

“This, in turn, along with ensuring active employment, will allow reducing employers’ salary-related costs,” he said.

Speaking about the benefits of salary subsidies, Babayev noted that this will allow entrepreneurs to expand and develop their companies.

He also added that there is an active struggle against informal employment in Azerbaijan.

“As a result of the work carried out in this direction, the number of people working on the basis of labor contracts has increased by 100,000,” Babayev said.