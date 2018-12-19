UK oil company enters Azerbaijani market

By Trend





UK oil company Harrington Petroleum Limited has opened a branch in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Dec.19 citing Vergiler newspaper of the country’s Ministry of Taxes.

The branch was registered Oct.25, 2018 at the following legal address: Baku city, Nasimi district, Mir Jalal street, 60.

The company’s official representative is Indian citizen Ojha Jaikumar.

Trading, logistics and distribution are at the core of business of Harrington Petroleum Limited. Founded in 1998, the company today has several offices in Middle East, Far East and Turkey and enjoys turnover of hundreds of millions of USD.

It has invested in upstream and downstream assets to create sustainable platform for international expansion. The company assures worldwide reliable energy and commodities supplies between Middle East, CIS countries, North Africa, East, and South East Asia countries with the best competitive prices.