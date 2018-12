By Trend





The investment company BTB Capital has been admitted to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) membership, Trend reports Dec. 18 with reference to BSE.

"By a decision of the BSE Membership Commission, dated Dec. 17, 2018, BTB Capital was accepted as a member of BSE," reads a BSE message.

BTB Capital has a license for provision of investment services, issued Oct. 12, 2018 by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan.

There are seven active participants at BSE.